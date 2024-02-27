AKS Color Carnival to take place on March 2 in Dubai

Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 4:09 PM

The AKS Color Carnival, Dubai's premier Holi Festival, is coming back for its 4th edition, promising an unforgettable celebration akin to Tomorrowland.

Set to take place on March 2 at The Sevens Stadium, this extravaganza will feature renowned DJs like DJs Ace, Buddha, KV5, and Yogmusic, mesmerising Dhol Players, and captivating Carnival Acts.

Attendees can enjoy a range of experiences including a shisha area, food trucks, VIP and kids play areas, and an adult play area. With over 10,000 participants expected, this year's carnival vows to be bigger and better than ever.

CEO Bharat M Harpalani emphasises the event's commitment to bringing top-notch entertainment to the region, ensuring the AKS Color Carnival continues to grow. "AKS Holi brings a Tomorrowland look and feel to the UAE and beyond. Our commitment is unwavering – to continue bringing the best acts in the entertainment space to the region, ensuring the AKS Color Carnival grows at a rapid pace in the upcoming years," he said.