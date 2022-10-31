Aitch, AJ Tracey to perform in Dubai

The two UK artists will perform on December 3

By CT Desk Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 3:53 PM

Popular UK stars Aitch and AJ Tracey at the new multi-media platform brand Press Play's Football Fanzone Precision Football in Ibn Battuta. The back-to-back performances will take place during the first round of the knockout stages on December 3.

One of the biggest hip-hop and garage names in the UK right now, AK Tracey is taking over the charts with megahits including Ladbroke Grove and Bringing It Back. He’s worked with some of the biggest names in the business including T-Pain, Dave and even the Gorillaz.

Aitch, on the other hand, rose to fame with his Straight Rhymez which released in 2018. He has since dropped hits after hits like Taste (Make it Shake), Buss Down, Baby and Rain, a collab with AJ Tracey.

The Fanzone in Ibn Battuta will kick off on November 20, the same day which marks the start of the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

For more information, visit pressplaywithus.com.