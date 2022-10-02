Actor Bruce Willis denies selling his face rights to AI company to create 'digital twin'

Tech firm had earlier confirmed the same to media after the celeb appeared in a deepfake ad for a Russian telecoms company

By ANI Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 8:00 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 8:11 PM

Hollywood star Bruce Willis has denied selling the rights of his face to an AI company to create his 'digital twin'.

According to Deadline, it was widely reported last week that the actor sold the rights to his face to a Russian deepfake company called Deepcake.

This would have allowed them to create a 'digital twin' for the actor, who retired in March following his diagnosis of aphasia, a condition affecting a person's speech.

Deadline has now reported that this weekend a spokesperson for Willis denied that he has any kind of partnership or agreement with the company. Deepcake confirmed this to a British news outlet.

Deepfake companies use artificial intelligence to create realistic simulations of famous figures. A deepfake of Willis appeared in an advert for a Russian telecoms company last year.

Deepcake claims to have worked with the actor on the AI for the ad and used a glowing recommendation by him on their website, but Willis's people did not confirm this, as per Deadline.

This comes after last week, 'Star Wars' veteran James Earl Jones handed over the rights of his unique Darth Vader tones to another AI company, Respeecher, indicating that he was retiring from the role, and passing the baton through the use of technology.

