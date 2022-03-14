The American comedian will also be co-writing the project
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s control, diction, and command over the Hindi language is undoubtedly at par with that of a scholar. But this time, it’s his granddaughter Aaradhya who has won people’s hearts with her oratory skills in Hindi.
A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter can be seen reciting a few lines in Hindi.
In the clip, the little girl, who was seen dressed up in her school uniform, talked about the importance of the Hindi language. She stated that if anyone wants to learn a language, they need to learn it through poetry.
Sharing the particular video, a social media user praised Aaradhya and wrote, “The legacy continues.”
The netizen’s comment caught Abhishek’s attention. In response, Abhishek dropped a folded hands emoji as a mark of respect.
For the unversed, Aaradhya was born in 2011, four years after Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s wedding.
Such pictures have appeared on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp
The post was a monochrome photograph of hers and some others from the film
The singer was first sued by rapper Marcus Gray in 2014
She was congratulated by other celebrities from her industry, on the same Instagram post
Tickets for the three concerts — 45,000 in all — sold out within minutes, despite stringent social-distancing requirements for the BTS fans, known as ARMY
The book will feature Bob Dylan’s unique reflection on the ideas and philosophy behind modern songs
Colin Farrell will be reprising his role as underworld kingpin Oswald Cobblepot from the recently released film ‘The Batman’
