Aamir Khan lodges police complaint over counterfeit video

Aamir Khan has responded to a fake video circulating online, falsely implicating him in endorsing a political party. Denying any political affiliations throughout his career, the actor has taken decisive action, including filing an FIR, to address the misinformation.
In an official statement issued on Tuesday, Aamir's spokesperson clarified, "We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue." Emphasizing Aamir's non-partisan stance, the statement highlighted his commitment to public awareness campaigns for past elections.
Furthermore, the statement urged Indian citizens to exercise their voting rights, stating, "Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career... He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections."
Aamir's dedication to promoting civic engagement was also underscored, referencing his previous endeavors such as raising public awareness about elections on his TV show Satyamev Jayate.
Known for his larger-than-life presence, the actor was spotted at the stadium supporting KKR dressed in the team's purple T-shirt and black pants
