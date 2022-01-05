White House Welcomes Opec+ decision to stick to planned output increase

Barkindo said in terms of oil demand the estimate at the moment was for a growth of 5.7 million barrels per day.
Energy1 month ago
The White House on Tuesday welcomed a decision by top oil producers to stick with their plans to raise crude production and touted "close" coordination with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Earlier on Tuesday, a group of producers comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies including Russia stuck to a planned increase of 400,000 barrels per day for February.
The decision not to hike output even more helped lift oil prices further. Brent crude rose 50 per cent last year and has rallied so far in 2022, trading two per cent up above $80 on Tuesday.
"The administration is focused on making sure supply rises to match demand as the global economy recovers and that Americans see lower prices at the pump - where we have seen progress in recent weeks," said a spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council who declined to be named.
The spokesperson added that the Opec+ decision would support the global economic recovery.
"We appreciate the close coordination over the recent weeks with our partners Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other Opec+ producers to help address price pressures. We welcome Opec+ decision to continue increases in production."
In prior months, the Biden administration blasted identical increases in production by Opec+ as insufficient, and criticized the group of producers for hobbling the economic recovery from the recession induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Biden administration, under pressure due to sharply higher inflation on a range of consumer goods, also took aim at possible price gouging by gasoline sellers and announced a release from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Opec+, which next meets on February 2, sharply cut 10 million barrels per day in production during 2020 as demand tumbled.
- Reuters
Barkindo said in terms of oil demand the estimate at the moment was for a growth of 5.7 million barrels per day.
Energy1 month ago
The 950-megawatt (MW) phase has investments totalling Dh15.78 billion based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.
Energy1 month ago
The Board of Directors approved Adnoc’s five year business plan and capital expenditure Dh466 billion for 2022-2026.
Energy1 month ago
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month.
Energy1 month ago
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure issues statement on Thursday.
Energy1 month ago
Suhail Al Mazrouei, Israeli Minister of Energy sign MoU at Expo 2020 Dubai
Energy1 month ago
Crude may trade under pressure as prices slumps below $80 on resurgent European Covid fears, release of reserves
Energy1 month ago
The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) is providing $2.1 billion and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), the Tokyo branch of HSBC, Mizuho and MUFG are providing the rest, JBIC said in the statement
Energy1 month ago