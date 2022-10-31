UAE, Saudi Arabia exemplary countries for energy producers, minister says

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 3:42 PM

With common emission pathways, climate goals and initiatives, both Saudi Arabia and the UAE were exemplary countries for energy producers, a top minister said during an international energy event in Abu Dhabi.

At the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec) 2022, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy, Saudi Arabia, noted that both the Kingdom and the UAE are “increasing” oil production and refining, and “working” on clean hydrogen. In his remarks during Adipec 2022, he termed the Kingdom and the UAE’s shared vision on sustainability as a “twinning” factor.

“There is so much that we could prove together in our twinning, you can call it, aspiration. We should continue to be the exemplary two countries for energy producers,” he said while addressing Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, who was present for the opening day’s ceremony.

Prince Abdulaziz said that both the countries were working to ensure an “energy mix of future”.

“We cannot afford but to put together a modern energy system that can give us the calling of this conference, which is a secure, sustainable and affordable energy system. We are working on defining or standardising hydrogen as being clean hydrogen without the tag of grey or blue or green or pink.”

The Saudi minister noted that both the countries were “working diligently hard” in carbon sequestration. Both have shared a common vision of Net Zero, mission innovation and several other climate initiatives to ensure a secure future for everyone.

“We and the UAE have a young, ambitious and determined population that cannot and will not stand us sitting doing nothing in preparing for their better future to come. We and the UAE are going to be exemplary producers, hydrocarbon carbon producers but also achieve all the sustainability goals.”

Prince Abdulaziz noted that countries must not continue to work proactively.

“If we lose focus in the future, we will repeat what is going on today. In order to attend to the present, we must not let go of the future.”

Prince Abdulaziz added that cohesive efforts were needed to make the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) meeting in Sharm El Sheikh next week a successful one, which will help to ensure positive outcomes from the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).

“We need to work with our friends in Egypt to make their COP27 a successful one. We need to build on that success, to another success, hopefully next year when Abu Dhabi hosts COP28. We don’t owe it to anybody but us.”

