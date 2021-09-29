UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced

Dubai - Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month.

By Web Report Published: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 7:51 AM Last updated: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 8:08 AM

The UAE fuel price committee on Wednesday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of October 2021.

Starting October 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.60 a litre, compared to Dh2.55 the previous month.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.49 per litre, compared to Dh2.44 in September.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.42 a litre, up from Dh2.36 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh2.51 a litre, an increase from Dh2.38 in September.