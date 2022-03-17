UAE: Massive fire destroys 10 diesel trucks

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 2:06 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 2:10 PM

Ten diesel tanks were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Ajman early on Thursday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the Ajman Police, the fire broke out in Al Jurf Industrial Area. The trucks belonged to two companies, the police added.

Teams from two civil defence stations brought the fire under control in under an hour and prevented its spread to neighbouring areas.

