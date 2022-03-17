UAE: Massive fire destroys 10 diesel trucks

'These drones have been made by using the most advanced technologies'
Emergencies3 weeks ago
Ten diesel tanks were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Ajman early on Thursday. No casualties were reported in the incident.
According to the Ajman Police, the fire broke out in Al Jurf Industrial Area. The trucks belonged to two companies, the police added.
Teams from two civil defence stations brought the fire under control in under an hour and prevented its spread to neighbouring areas.
ALSO READ:
'These drones have been made by using the most advanced technologies'
Emergencies3 weeks ago
The civil defence team rescued the girl in under 10 minutes
Emergencies3 weeks ago
Rescue team carried out the mission in the Riffa area
Emergencies3 weeks ago
The Civil Defence team in Dibba Al Fujairah rescued the girl
Emergencies3 weeks ago
A bus collided with another vehicle in Ramah area
Emergencies3 weeks ago
The elderly patient’s home care assistant dropped the bud in her trachea while cleaning the outer tracheostomy tube.
Emergencies1 month ago
He has been transferred to a hospital for necessary treatment.
Emergencies1 month ago
The man was transferred to a nearby hospital for necessary treatment
Emergencies1 month ago