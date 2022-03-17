UAE-flagged ship with 30 crew members sinks off Iran coast

Authorities said they had discovered two kidnap victims during the operation
MENA2 weeks ago
An Emirati-flagged cargo ship sank Thursday off Iran in the Arabian Gulf in poor weather, authorities said, with rescuers attempting to account for all of its 30 crew members.
Capt. Nizar Qaddoura, the operations manager of the Salem Al Makrani Cargo company, told The Associated Press that the Al Salmy 6 encountered rough and stormy weather, then capsized.
Rescuers had saved 16 crew members, the captain said. Another 11 had made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water, he said.
The crew consisted of nationals from Sudan, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, Qaddoura said. The vessel had been on its way to Umm Qasr, Iraq, carrying cars and other cargo, he said.
ALSO READ:
The vessel was some 30 miles off the coast of Asaluyeh, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. IRNA said Iranian rescuers were trying to reach the vessel.
Images released by IRNA and Iranian state television matched with earlier images of the Al Salmy 6, a roll-on, roll-off vehicle carrier.
The US Navy’s 5th Fleet, which patrols in the Mideast, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Authorities said they had discovered two kidnap victims during the operation
MENA2 weeks ago
The delegation further warned that at least 18 million Afghans are facing food insecurity
MENA2 weeks ago
Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says he had spoken by phone with the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrel
MENA2 weeks ago
Dozens of female pupils wearing the hijab were eager to resume classes
MENA2 weeks ago
A flashy signboard at the celebration site read: “Like a phoenix, we rose from the ashes."
MENA2 weeks ago
Mawlawi said the network was affiliated with the Daesh group
MENA3 weeks ago
Moroccan demonstrations coincide with the 11th anniversary of the wave of protests known as the February 20 movement
MENA3 weeks ago
Naftali Bennett says the new deal will see Iran rein in its nuclear activity for two-and-a-half years, rather than the 10 years under the previous deal
MENA3 weeks ago