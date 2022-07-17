UAE: Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi building

Authorities are conducting a site cooling operation

By Web Desk Published: Sun 17 Jul 2022, 6:26 AM Last updated: Sun 17 Jul 2022, 7:33 AM

A fire that broke out in a building in Abu Dhabi's Mussafah R6 area at 2.47am on July 17 has been extinguished.

The Abu Dhabi Police has said in a tweet that relevant authorities are investigating the cause of fire.

Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence are now conducting a site cooling operation. No casualties were reported.

Authorities have also emphasised on obtaining information only from verified or official sources.

Last month, Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence teams successfully dealt with a fire that broke out in a 30-storey building in the Al Zahiyah area. The incident resulted in minor to moderate injuries among 19 individuals.

Residents who were evacuated as a safety measure were also provided with temporary accommodation.

