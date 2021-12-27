Dubai traffic alert: Heavy vehicle catches fire on Sheikh Zayed Road

Motorists report traffic snarls on major roads towards Sharjah

By Web Desk Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 8:28 PM

A heavy vehicle caught fire on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai on Monday night, causing huge traffic snarl.

The Dubai Police said in a tweet that traffic delays are being caused due to the fire that erupted in a vehicle near Dubai Parks in the direction towards Sharjah.

“Delays caused by a fire that broke out in a heavy vehicle on Sheikh Zayed Road nearby Dubai Parks in the direction towards Sharjah. Drivers are urged to take Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road & Emirates Road as alternative routes,” the tweet said.

Motorists on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road reported heavy traffic at the time of writing.