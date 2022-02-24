UAE's largest school group Gems reports cyber-attack; investigation launched

Bus operators had earlier indicated a shortage of trained support staff as many were laid off due to the pandemic.
Education1 week ago
Gems Education was the target of a cyber-attack, the group confirmed to Khaleej Times on Thursday.
The largest school group in the UAE became aware of the recent cyber security incident at which time they “immediately enacted their cyber-security response plan.”
In a circular sent to parents, the education group said: “We are sorry for contacting you at such a later hour but we wanted you to hear this news from us first. We are writing to you regarding a cyber-attack against Gems Education.”
Reiterating the activation of the group’s response plan in such a situation, Gems Education in a statement to Khaleej Times said: “We can confirm that Gems Education has unfortunately been the target of a cyber-attack in recent days.
ALSO READ:
"We have enacted our well-rehearsed cybersecurity response plan and our IT team is ensuring that all our systems are safe and secure. We have engaged the necessary third-party expertise to assist us in our investigation and in the meantime all our schools remain open and running as normal.”
Bus operators had earlier indicated a shortage of trained support staff as many were laid off due to the pandemic.
Education1 week ago
New regulations and platforms to accommodate high demand for distance education.
Education1 week ago
Acclaimed counsellor and the former head counsellor of Raffles Institution in Singapore decodes how to obtain admission to some of the prestigious universities in the world
Education1 week ago
Students will also get career opportunities at school 's café and its branches.
Education1 week ago
Professor Mohamed Salem, President of the Australian university's Dubai campus, charts out the institution's roadmap as the emirate emerges as the leading hub of the knowledge-based economy in the Arab world
Education1 week ago
Head teachers aver it gives student time to recharge and prepare for their final exam preparation.
Education1 week ago
AGDA kicked off its campaign to recruit potential diplomats under the theme ‘Diplomats of the Future,’ expects to receive an all-time-high number of applications this year.
Education1 week ago
The programmes will allow pupils from India to study in Australia without worrying about the cost
Education1 week ago