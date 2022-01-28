UAE students invited to apply for $100,000 Global Student Prize

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 1:38 PM

Students from the UAE and across the world are invited to apply for this year's Global Student Prize, which is now open for applications.

The $100,000 Global Student Prize was launched in 2021 as a sister award to the $1 million Global Teacher Prize. Chegg.org partnered with the Varkey Foundation to create the prize.

It is a platform that highlights the efforts of extraordinary students throughout the world. Students will be assessed on their academic achievement, impact on their peers, how they make a difference in their community and how they demonstrate creativity and innovation while operating as global citizens.

Dan Rosensweig, CEO and president of Chegg, said: "Students throughout the world are in a hurry. They know that 2022 is the moment when some of the greatest challenges in history have reached a tipping point. Despite facing enormous obstacles, students everywhere are bringing their creativity and talents to the fore. They deserve huge praise and recognition, but most importantly, they deserve our support for continuing to learn and never giving up."

The prize is open to all students who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills program. Part-time students, as well as students enrolled in online courses, are also eligible for the prize.

Dubai-based education entrepreneur and philanthropist Sunny Varkey, founder of the Varkey Foundation, said: “Both the Global Teacher Prize and the Global Student Prize have been launched to highlight the importance of education in tackling the great challenges ahead - from climate change to growing inequality to global pandemics.

“With the world leaders now focused on rebuilding our world in the wake of the pandemic, I urge them to never forget that it is only by prioritizing education that we can safeguard all our tomorrows. Education is the key to facing the future with confidence.”

Lamya Butt, a student at Dubai Scholars Private School and founder and CEO of the youth initiative Resilient Together, was one of the top 10 finalists for the inaugural Chegg.org Global Student Prize.

The 18-year-old has worked with international philanthropic organizations, including Dubai Cares, to provide ICT devices for 20,000 UAE students forced into distance learning by Covid.

Urging other students to send in their applications, she said: "There are now a generation of young change-makers across the UAE who have the drive and imagination to transform our society for the better. They deserve huge praise for continuing to fight for their future during the pandemic and their incredible contributions deserve to be recognized and supported.

"Therefore, I am encouraging UAE students who have an inspiring story to now apply for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize. After all, they will play a leading role in rebuilding our world.”

Students can apply for the Global Student Prize at www.globalstudentprize.org. The closing date for applications is Sunday, April 17.