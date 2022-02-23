UAE: New smart centre to offer postgraduate degrees courses online

Abu Dhabi University's latest innovation will merge face-to-face and e-learning

Wed 23 Feb 2022

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has rolled out a smart learning centre to advance e-learning in the UAE and wider MENA region.

The 'ADU SMART Learning Centre' is set to strengthen the university's e-learning practices and curriculum by leveraging technology and research. Covering ADU campuses in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi, the centre will introduce and train faculty members in inclusive, student-centered, evidence-based teaching techniques.

The centre has been launched with the vision of merging technologies across face-to-face and online learning.

Developed in collaboration with e-learning associations Quality Matters, Online Learning Consortium, and the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), the centre aims to develop and design online learning programs and courses that will meet international standards in online learning.

Through the centre, ADU aims to build an outstanding teaching environment and promote inclusive learning built on the principle of Universal Design Learning (UDL).

ADU faculty will have access to multiple teaching methods supported by e-learning and digital tools, amongst other educational technologies.

ADU faculty will also have access to the Postgraduate Certificate in Higher Education Practice (PgCHEP) that provides an opportunity to develop the necessary knowledge, skills, and competencies to design, teach and assess learning with a specific focus on practice in higher education institutions. The program's primary focus is to support the professional development of faculty and staff who teach and support learning to ensure the delivery of high-quality teaching and learning support.

Abu Dhabi University's PgCHEP is benchmarked against many prestigious programs worldwide, including the UK Professional Standards Framework descriptors I (DI) and II (DII).

Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of ADU, said: "The centre has set out an ambitious agenda and vision to deliver cutting-edge curriculum to our students by training and upskilling our faculty on the latest teaching methods and best practices when it comes to e-learning and digital tools. The 'ADU SMART Learning Center' future-proofs Abu Dhabi University's curriculum and programs by bridging the divide and merging technologies across face-to-face and online learning."

He added: "The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated that e-learning is an integral component of education at every level and for that reason the 'ADU SMART Learning Center' will ensure that Abu Dhabi University continues to be ahead of the curve when it comes to setting the standard of excellence in higher education."

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, ADU has focused its efforts on providing quality education without interruption or pause. In the process, it has constructed a well-equipped hybrid education model, with substantial enhancements in technology, that combines in-classroom education with distance learning, enabled by the university's digital platforms to ensure that the needs and expectations of students, staff members and the general public are being met. Considerable investment has also been made in training faculty and staff in the use of distance learning technology.

