UAE: Ministry sets procedures for registering students in higher education institutions

Students can also apply to 15 local institutions online

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 6:04 PM

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has set four general procedures and requirements for registration in local higher education institutions and foreign universities, for grade 12 students, including UAE citizens and children of female citizens.

The MoE also included a list of 15 local institutions where students can apply online for higher education.

In the guide 'The Student's Journey to Register in Higher Education Institutions and Foreign universities for the Academic Year 2022-2023', the ministry said that the procedures and requirements for registration in higher education institutions and foreign missions include four steps.

These include UAE national students and children of female citizens registering to be admitted to educational institutions and foreign universities.

The second step is to fill the unified online enrolment application form with all the required data and to submit supporting documents, including the required academic certificates.

The third step is to complete the requirements of grade 12, and to achieve the standards and minimum limits for educational institutions (according to the student’s test).

In the fourth step, the student submits the documents to the Emirates National Examination (EMSAT) and completes the medical examination procedures according to the procedures and instructions announced by the concerned department.

The guide mentioned the historical sequence of registration in higher education institutions, which began with the phase of counselling and guidance programs and workshops, from November 15, 2021, to February 23, 2022.

This was followed by applying for registration in higher education institutions and foreign scholarships available for the first semester for the academic year 2022-23, from December 8, 2021 and runs until March 21, 2022.

Also, the launch of the modification service on the educational institution’s options and the study programme in the same period. It will be followed by the early admission stage on the evaluation of higher education institutions, and the management of scholarships on April 22, and the students’ confirmation of the admission offers on April 16 until May 26.

The list of higher education institutions in the UAE where grade 12 students can apply include the UAE University, Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Fatima College of Health Sciences, Abu Dhabi Institute for Vocational Education and Training, Khalifa University, and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Humanities, Sorbonne University, Rochester University of Technology, American University of Ras Al Khaimah, American University in Dubai, British University in Dubai, Adnoc Technical Academy and others.