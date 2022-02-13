UAE: Emiratis chasing a career in diplomacy urged to apply at Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy

AGDA kicked off its campaign to recruit potential diplomats under the theme ‘Diplomats of the Future,’ expects to receive an all-time-high number of applications this year.

Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 2:22 PM

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) announced the launch of its admissions campaign today and calls on all aspiring diplomats to apply prior to the deadline on March 13, 2022.

Renowned for its diplomatic capacity development, research and thought leadership initiatives, the Academy has launched the 2022/2023 Post-Graduate Diploma Programme admissions process for Emiratis who wish to embark on careers in diplomacy that will allow them to represent the UAE on the world stage.

AGDA, which kicked off its campaign to recruit potential diplomats under the theme ‘Diplomats of the Future,’ expects to receive an all-time-high number of applications this year, following last year’s record-breaking recruitment campaign, as more young Emiratis are now choosing to pursue careers in diplomacy and foreign affairs.

Abdulnasser Alshaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), said: "Over the years, we have seen a growing number of Emiratis showing interest in pursuing diplomatic careers. This is a clear indication of the UAE’s pivotal role globally and its effectiveness in achieving its foreign policy objectives."

He added: "It is important for us at the Ministry to expand the Emirati diplomatic corps by providing those with a keen interest in foreign affairs with unsurpassed knowledge and skills that will enable them to further consolidate and enhance our nation’s international standing."

"I thus urge aspiring diplomats to join AGDA, as it not only prepares them to serve and represent their nation, but also provides them with the opportunity to explore some of our world’s most pressing challenges in a stimulating learning environment," he concluded.

Nickolay Mladenov, the newly appointed Acting Director General of AGDA, said: "The UAE today is a country that has taken the lead on a series of global issues – combating climate change and environmental disasters, to providing relief and humanitarian aid to those in need. It is hosting Expo 2020, and will host the Cop28, both during its two-year membership of the UN Security Council."

"Such achievements require elite diplomats with immaculate knowledge and top-notch skills who can represent their nation with honour, strength and integrity – particularly during testing times and moments of unprecedented global turbulence."

He added: "That is why our Academy provides vital policy direction, with insights on contemporary regional and global issues that impact the UAE and the region. AGDA firmly supports the objectives of the UAE’s foreign policy, by equipping future diplomats with fundamental knowledge and skills, to effectively serve their nation on the international arena."

Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, the newly appointed Deputy Director General of AGDA, said: "With more than 245 graduates of AGDA’s Post-Graduate Diploma Programme since its inception in 2014, the Academy is proud to support the UAE’s vision in preparing skilful diplomats, who can further enhance the nation’s position on the international stage – especially as we prepare for the next 50 years. The Academy has become the driving force of worldwide strategic initiatives that elevate the UAE’s diplomatic presence and strengthen its international standing."

Dr Al Dhaheri, who is an AGDA alumni, pointed out that the UAE’s foreign policy is based on pursuing peace and security, and building bridges of tolerance, coexistence, and cooperation – despite the country’s position in a rather turbulent and challenging region.

The Academy offers courses in in diplomacy and international relations that prepare aspiring professionals for a career in foreign policy and diplomacy.

AGDA provides a range of theoretical and skill-building courses, as well as third language training in Chinese, French, German, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.

Admission requirements

The admissions campaign is open to all Emiratis who are 35 years old or younger, hold a Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent, or who will receive their diploma by June 2022 with a GPA of 3.0 or above.

Candidates must also have a minimum IELTS score of 6.5, or take the IELTS exam before starting their studies.

Male applicants must provide a letter that indicates they have completed their national service.

Emiratis interested in pursuing a career in diplomacy are encouraged to apply before March 13, 2022, on AGDA’s website.