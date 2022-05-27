UAE: Displaced students from Ukraine excited to study in the Emirates

Scholarships for them were arranged by Gulf Medical University, Ajman

As many as 28 Indian students from Ukraine, who had to leave the country due to the crisis in the count, received scholarships at Gulf Medical University (GMU) in Ajman.

Among the lot, 14 students were enrolled under the GMU-Ukraine Student Exchange Program, while nine enrolled for an exchange programme, and five qualified for the free seats in medicine.

The students, who were excited to be accepted in the university, said that they came to know about the GMU scholarship programme through a report in the Khaleej Times.

Sandhra Treesa Santhosh, who was studying at Bogomolets National Medical University in Kyiv, said she was relieved after learning that she would be able to continue her medical course here. “Universities in the UAE are quite advanced. I will be learning with advanced equipments here,” said Santhosh, who will be doing her Associate Degree in Preclinical Sciences for three years.

GMU has established strategic partnerships with several reputed national and international universities, hospitals, and industries across the globe for offering collaborative degree programmes, student electives, internship, collaborative research, faculty, and student exchange programmes.

As per the collaboration programme, students will complete their pre-clinical phase at GMU, followed by the clinical phase at Lublin, Poland. They will be awarded their final degree by the latter institute.

Another first year medical student Aaesha Rannath, who was selected on the basis of academics, will be continuing her studies in GMU for the next three years. She has also enrolled for the Associate Degree in Pre-clinical Sciences (ADPCS) at the university. “We are thankful to the GMU for guiding us,” she said.

Rannath who is no stranger to the UAE completed her high school at The Model School in Abu Dhabi. “It’s a great feeling returning to UAE and continuing with my medical studies here. All I can say is I will have a bright future studying here,” she said.

“GMU’s announcement for accommodating displaced medical students in Ukraine has received an overwhelming response,” said, Professor Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of GMU.

“The university has enrolled for the European medicine degree programme in collaboration with the Polish Medical University of Lublin Medicine & Dentistry. Meanwhile, nine senior students have qualified for clinical and pre-clinical training,” he added.

Classes will commence in September. Students for the free seats were evaluated based on their high school degree. An entrance test was conducted over a period of two days at the GMU campus.

More than 100 students appeared for the entrance exams. A rank list was prepared wherein the first 10 were invited for interviews with the admissions committee and five of them were granted seats.

For senior students, GMU is offering a single semester pre-clinical and clinical training. Nine students were selected based on interviews and submission of valid documents. Consequently, eligible students for clinical posting have been given the Basic Life Support (BLS) course and a certificate valid for two years at GMU’s AHA accredited BLS Training Centre.

Students qualifying for clinical training have already been posted in Thumbay University Hospital located in Ajman. Upon successful completion fo the training programme, they will receive a certificate that can be presented to their parent university in Ukraine for recognition.