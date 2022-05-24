NYU Abu Dhabi to honour largest graduating class on May 30

He believed in the power of education to increase understanding, create opportunities and move society forward
Education1 week ago
NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) will honour the Class of 2022 — its largest graduating class to date — with some 350 students representing 85 countries, during the university’s ninth Commencement ceremony, which will be held fully in-person for the first time since the onset of the global pandemic in the spring of 2020.
Chair of the NYU Board of Trustees William R. Berkley, NYU President Andrew Hamilton and NYUAD Vice-Chancellor Mariët Westermann will officiate the ceremony.
The graduating class will hear remarks from two keynote speakers: Ellen Stofan, PhD, Under Secretary for Science and Research at the Smithsonian Institution, and internationally renowned sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor.
Westermann said: “This will be a very special Commencement, as after two years our community will finally be able to come together in-person to honour our remarkable graduating class. They will hear from a wonderful group of esteemed speakers whose words and experiences in the arts, sciences, and university life are certain to inspire.”
NYUAD associate professor of Literature and outgoing vice-provost for Undergraduate Academic Development Bryan Waterman will deliver a valedictory speech. Class of 2022 student Yusril Nurhidayat will speak on behalf of the graduating class. Originally from Indonesia, Nurhidayat majored in Social Research and Public Policy with a minor in Theatre. Emirati student Hessa AlAbbas will also offer brief welcome remarks.
The ceremony will feature a video tribute to the Class of 2022, in addition to awards and accolades including NYUAD’s Piano Prize, the Global Leadership Award, and the Distinguished Alumni Award, as well as the Ceremony of the Torch. Commencement 2022 will also be live-streamed in English and Arabic on NYUAD’s official Commencement page.
He believed in the power of education to increase understanding, create opportunities and move society forward
Education1 week ago
The announcement follows the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on May 13
Education1 week ago
Classes will resume on May 17, says KHDA
Education1 week ago
Tests will be conducted on May 13 and May 20
Education1 week ago
Award aims to encourage private and public sector to play a role in promoting public transport
Education1 week ago
Yediyurappa was given a guided tour of the campus
Education1 week ago
Over two consecutive years, the team has conducted many experiments on renal disease
Education2 weeks ago
The fair focuses on the importance of advanced skills, labour market trends and future professions
Education2 weeks ago