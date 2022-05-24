NYU Abu Dhabi to honour largest graduating class on May 30

350 students from 85 countries will graduate during the university’s ninth Commencement ceremony

Published: Tue 24 May 2022

NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) will honour the Class of 2022 — its largest graduating class to date — with some 350 students representing 85 countries, during the university’s ninth Commencement ceremony, which will be held fully in-person for the first time since the onset of the global pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Chair of the NYU Board of Trustees William R. Berkley, NYU President Andrew Hamilton and NYUAD Vice-Chancellor Mariët Westermann will officiate the ceremony.

The graduating class will hear remarks from two keynote speakers: Ellen Stofan, PhD, Under Secretary for Science and Research at the Smithsonian Institution, and internationally renowned sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor.

Westermann said: “This will be a very special Commencement, as after two years our community will finally be able to come together in-person to honour our remarkable graduating class. They will hear from a wonderful group of esteemed speakers whose words and experiences in the arts, sciences, and university life are certain to inspire.”

NYUAD associate professor of Literature and outgoing vice-provost for Undergraduate Academic Development Bryan Waterman will deliver a valedictory speech. Class of 2022 student Yusril Nurhidayat will speak on behalf of the graduating class. Originally from Indonesia, Nurhidayat majored in Social Research and Public Policy with a minor in Theatre. Emirati student Hessa AlAbbas will also offer brief welcome remarks.

The ceremony will feature a video tribute to the Class of 2022, in addition to awards and accolades including NYUAD’s Piano Prize, the Global Leadership Award, and the Distinguished Alumni Award, as well as the Ceremony of the Torch. Commencement 2022 will also be live-streamed in English and Arabic on NYUAD’s official Commencement page.