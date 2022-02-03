Look: Dubai teacher receives personal letter of gratitude from Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

She also received a rare commemorative coin that marked the life and legacy of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 1:30 PM

A Dubai teacher has received a personal letter of gratitude from England's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and a special commemorative coin donated by the Royal Mint.

Kirsty Roberts, a teacher at the English College Dubai, has worked tirelessly for children's development as part of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award (DofE) for more than seven years.

Roberts has been helping students develop the skills and positive attitudes they need to become well-rounded, confident and responsible adults.

In recognition of her efforts, she received a personal letter from Prince Edward - a DofE trustee - and a rare commemorative coin that marked the life and legacy of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the DofE's patron.

Only 100 of such coins have been produced and distributed worldwide.

"I feel it gives students the skills for life to become independent young adults and challenges them to give something back to the community," Roberts said. "It gives me such a sense of satisfaction to see these students grow into confident young adults, who, hopefully, will be fully equipped to take on the challenges of life after school."

The letter, signed by Prince Edward and addressed to Roberts, reads: "While we are indebted to the Royal Mint for such a generous offer, we are equally indebted to you, for without you, countless young people would never have had the chance to participate in and achieve their Duke of Edinburgh's International Award."

The DofE is a youth awards programme founded in the UK in 1956 by Prince Philip. It has since expanded to 144 nations.

Mark Ford, the principal of English College Dubai, said: "The DofE Award is an integral part of our ECA programme and it equips our students with such a range of important skills - but we can only offer it because of the commitment and dedication of our amazing teachers. It is wonderful to see Kirsty, one of these teachers, being recognised for her outstanding contribution to the programme."