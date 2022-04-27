Eid Al Fitr 2022: Holidays for Sharjah private schools announced

Number of students enrolled tops 300,000 for the first time
The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for private schools in the Emirate.
According to an Emarat Al Youm social media post, private schools will be closed from Saturday, April 30 until Thursday, May 5.
Students would enjoy a 9-day long holiday, including the weekends, and classes would resume from Monday, May 9.
Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.According to the official UAE holidays list, residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.
The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid.
