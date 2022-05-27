Dubai: Non-profit school sold to Taaleem Group

One of the oldest such schools has now been privatised

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 27 May 2022, 1:39 PM Last updated: Fri 27 May 2022, 1:55 PM

One of Dubai’s oldest ‘not for profit’ schools - The Jebel Ali school has now been privatised.

The school that was established in 1977 has been sold to the Taaleem group of schools.

Parents have recently been informed about the change of ownership. School fees for the academic year 2022-23 will remain unchanged as per the fees freeze policy mandated by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The school that was originally started in Jebel Ali Village in 2016 moved to its existing plot in Damac Hills.

Over the years, the school had been experiencing some rental disputes with its landlord, Emirates REIT.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, Taaleem confirmed the new ownership of Jebel Ali School, Damac Hills, Dubai.

Tarek Alami Chair of JAS Board of Governors today said, “I am pleased to announce that Jebel Ali School, with the full support of our external stakeholders, has joined the renowned Taaleem Group, an established and highly respected provider of outstanding education throughout the UAE. This partnership, that has become possible following extensive and constructive discussions with our landlord, delivers a truly sustainable solution to resolve the school’s long-standing rental dispute and paves the way for Jebel Ali School’s continued growth. On behalf of the JAS Board of Governors and Leadership Team, I would like to emphasize our excitement about the opportunities this unique partnership presents for the JAS community. Under the umbrella of the Taaleem family of schools, Jebel Ali School will continue to deliver exceptional whole school academic provision, building on our enviable reputation as a happy and thriving community school, and centred around our ethos that “better is always possible”.

