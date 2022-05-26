Dubai school inaugurates new building, adds 44 new classrooms

Upgraded learning environment will add to learning experience, says CEO of Indian High School

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 10:08 PM Last updated: Thu 26 May 2022, 10:10 PM

The Indian High School (IHS) on Oud Mehta Road, Dubai inaugurated a new building on Thursday to meet the demand for more seats.

Block A will have over 44 classrooms for Grades 7 and 8 boys, state-of-the-art office rooms, engaging activity centres, and laboratories with adaptable learning and research space which are all approved by Dubai Municipality.

Chief guest and school patron Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group and chancellor of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; and Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), inaugurated the new premises. The guests were taken on a tour of the new building by IHS chairman Girish Jethwani.

During the event, student representatives apprised guests of the achievements and history of the school, while Sheikh Ahmed also unveiled bio sketches of Sheikh Rashid and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The artwork contains snippets from the biography of the two leaders, as well as their quotes.

The Indian High School marked its diamond jubilee in 2021, completing 60 years in the UAE.

Former Ruler of Dubai, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum had donated land on which the campus stands today.

CEO, Punit MK Vasu said: “We ensured every student’s life and education stayed intact during the building of Block A. The enhanced amenities and an upgraded learning environment will add to the learning experience for students.”

The IHS has more than 13,000 students studying at its three campuses.