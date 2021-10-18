UAE

CBSE announces Term 1 exam dates for Grades 10, 12

File photo
File photo

New Delhi - Duration of the tests will be 90 minutes.

By ANI

Published: Mon 18 Oct 2021, 8:02 PM

Last updated: Mon 18 Oct 2021, 9:07 PM

India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the date sheet for Grades 10, 12 Term 1 exams.

Term 1 exams will take place in November-December.

For Grade 10, exams will take place from November 30 to December 11 and for Grade 12, the exams will be held from December 1 to December 22.

The duration of each paper of major subject will be 90 minutes.

CBSE said that students should visit the CBSE website for the authenticity of any information.


