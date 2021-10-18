Top graduates from 470 leading universities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East are applying for this year’s edition
Education2 weeks ago
India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the date sheet for Grades 10, 12 Term 1 exams.
Term 1 exams will take place in November-December.
For Grade 10, exams will take place from November 30 to December 11 and for Grade 12, the exams will be held from December 1 to December 22.
The duration of each paper of major subject will be 90 minutes.
CBSE said that students should visit the CBSE website for the authenticity of any information.
Top graduates from 470 leading universities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East are applying for this year’s edition
Education2 weeks ago
A select few students will also get full scholarships to Juventus Academy for the sport season
Education2 weeks ago
Educators say the resumed proximity of students and teachers has once again brought a more natural and animated classroom ambience
Education2 weeks ago
Some students got to experience what it's like to teach a class.
Education2 weeks ago
The resolution prohibits anyone from undertaking any vocational activity without a license in Dubai.
Education2 weeks ago
Residents created a Twitter community where they shared messages of appreciation.
Education3 weeks ago
The event will host over 30 local and international higher education institutions.
Education3 weeks ago
The winners were honoured at their schools with student testimonials, prizes and a memento
Education3 weeks ago