UAE: Non-oil foreign trade exceeds record Dh1.5 trillion in 6 months

The country saw a growth rate of 17 per cent during this time

By Web Desk Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 3:40 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 4:05 PM

For the first time ever, UAE's non-oil foreign trade has exceeded one trillion dirhams in just 6 months.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Twitter that the barrier was breached in just half a year.

He added that with a growth rate of 17 per cent in the last six months, the country has proved that international trade has made a post-pandemic comeback.

In the first half of the year, the volume of non-oil exports was Dh180 billion, with a growth rate of 8 per cent in comparison to 2021.

Re-export operations recorded a historic figure this year and is approaching the Dh300 billion-mark for the first time.

Aside from that, during the first half of the year, the country crossed Dh580 billion in import volume.

ALSO READ: