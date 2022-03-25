Foury expects Hadi de Carrère to produce a strong run

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 8:49 PM

Ever since its inception in 1996, the Dubai Kahayla Classic has been won by some of the best purebred Arabian horses in the world and perhaps none more famous than Alanudd (Unchained Melody), who had won the 2,000-metre contest in three successive years between 1997 and 1999.

Every year since then the race has produced a special winner — a horse that rises to the occasion on the biggest stage and delivers the performance of his career.

Thomas Foury, the French Arabian specialist, will be hoping that Hadi de Carrère is just that type of horse and can complete a big race double following his victory in the Group 2 Arabian Classic at Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in February.

The son of Nieshan is a high-class horse having won three significant races in France at different tracks, including two at Saint Cloud and Deauville.

In the Saudi race, Hadi De Carrère was ridden with confidence by multiple champion French rider, Olivier Peslier, who has won the great race on three occasions in the past — the last being aboard Rabbah De Carrère in 2014.

Hadi De Carrère will come into the Dubai Kahayla Classic on the back of that strong form.

Peslier said that the horse is in the best form of his life.

“He is obviously a very good horse, as his record shows,” said the veteran Frenchman.

“He gives me a very good feeling, gives me the confidence to ride him positively. He’s still a young horse but is clearly improving. He is not at his peak yet but is still very impressive.

“He has had the benefit of a break after the Saudi race and has travelled to Dubai well. He looks in great shape and I’m excited to ride him again and hopefully win another Dubai Kahayla Classic.”

Among his rivals are the American import and Bahraini trained Rb Rich Lyke Me, already a proven performer at Meydan and the very impressive Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 victor Jugurtha De Monlau.

Rb Rich Lyke Me has been a revelation ever since he was acquired from the US and has repeatedly impressed his jockey, the flying Dutchman, Adrie de Vries.

“This horse is so genuine; he always gives 100 per cent. He answers all the questions you ask of him, be it in the morning during training or in a race,” said De Vries.

“He’s improving all the time and on a good day I think he’s capable of beating anyone. He’s in fantastic condition and ready to run a big race on Saturday.

“Fawzi (Nass) has really given this horse the best attention that he can get, and he’s responded very well. We know he likes it at Meydan, so we’re hopeful of another good performance from a very good horse.”

Yas Racing-owned Jugurtha De Monlau has also impressed his rider Fernando Jara, who knows the Meydan track better than most of his peers.

Jara won the Dubai World Cup in 2007 with Invasor at Nad Al Sheba but has transformed that form to the Meydan dirt track, where he has enjoyed much success.

“This is a very true surface and a pleasure to ride,” said the Panamanian who is looking for his first win in the Kahayla Classic.

“Jugurtha De Monlau likes it out here which is a very good sign. He gave me a good feeling in the Al Maktoum Challenge which is very positive heading to a race like the Dubai Kahayla Classic.

“It’s a tough race with all the best Arabians here, but we’re hoping that our horse can repeat the performance on that day and make the whole team proud on Saturday. I’m very excited,” he added.

