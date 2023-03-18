Dubai World Cup: When Gloria de Campeao won a three-horse thriller at Meydan in 2010

The 15th running of the Dubai World Cup in 2010 had a different buzz to it as it was the first to be held at Dubai’s iconic new racecourse Meydan

Gloria de Campeao (right). — File

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 11:45 PM

The 15th running of the Dubai World Cup had a different buzz to it. It was the first to be held at Dubai’s iconic new racecourse Meydan, which was the Arabic word for meeting place, and on an all-new synthetic racing surface.

The gigantic venue was filled to the rafters with racegoers travelling from around the world wanting to be a part of history in the making. It was after all the first time that the race was being held on a Tapeta track.

A strong field of 14 faced the starter among them the favourite Gitano Hernando from the UK.

But things did not go according to plan for the British-bred chestnut colt who had six-time British champion jockey Kieren Fallon on his back.

Instead, it was Gloria de Campeao who upset all calculations.

But both horse and rider, Tiago Pereira, needed to be at their very best before claiming victory by the shortest of margins in an electrifying three-horse finish.

Having been well beaten the previous year when finding American raider Well Armed too good, it proved second time lucky for the horse with international appeal as he dug deep to see off the South African-trained Lizard’s Desire and local hope Alybar, ridden by Emirati jockey Ahmed Ajtebi.

Gloria de Campeao was based in France and trained by Pascal Bary but ridden by a Brazilian jockey. He was named Gloria de Campeao which in Portuguese means "Glory Of The Champion."