Dubai World Cup: Police to use latest smart technology to secure event

Life is Good settled into his rhythm on the second lap and I would think all connections were happy with him
Dubai World Cup3 days ago
Dubai Police have confirmed their readiness to secure the Dubai World Cup using the latest smart technology.
The Dubai World Cup, one of the world's largest horse racing tournaments, will be held at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, March 26.
Major-General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security & Emergency and Chairman of Dubai Events Security Committee (ESC), reviewed security measures and latest smart technologies to be used to secure the venue.
Al Ghaithi also reviewed ESC’s awareness efforts towards educating the public about the importance of positive engagement and adherence to all safety measures and protocols when attending the race.
The Dubai World Cup is an annual event that has drawn the attention of millions of enthusiasts around the globe. The event, which traditionally takes place on the last Saturday of March, is worth $30.5 million.
ALSO READ:
Alongside the racing action, the event hosts other entertainment, including the Style Stakes, closing ceremony fireworks and after-race concert featuring Becky Hill and Rudimental.
Life is Good settled into his rhythm on the second lap and I would think all connections were happy with him
Dubai World Cup3 days ago
Former Godolphin jockey Ahmed Ajtebi explains the importance of securing a good gate position for your horse in the $12 million Dubai World Cup
Dubai World Cup3 days ago
'I have a team of five heading into the big day. They are a nice bunch,' Watson said
Dubai World Cup4 days ago
Last year's World Cup runner up Chuwa Wizard looks as good as ever and connections must be confident of another shot at glory
Dubai World Cup4 days ago
The historic auction will feature 69 thoroughbred two-year-olds
Dubai World Cup4 days ago
The Emirati and Italian won some of the biggest races around the world during a golden spell that extended over 18 years
Dubai World Cup5 days ago
Race 5 @25th Dubai World Cup: Watch Rare Ninja win the 1,900-metre dirt conditions of the Longines Stakes
Dubai World Cup1 month ago
Race 6 @25th Dubai World Cup: Watch Alfareeq wins the 1,600-metre turf race to win the Zabeel Trophy sponsored by Emirates Airline
Dubai World Cup1 month ago