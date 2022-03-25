Dubai World Cup: Police to use latest smart technology to secure event

The tournament will be held at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 2:14 PM

Dubai Police have confirmed their readiness to secure the Dubai World Cup using the latest smart technology.

The Dubai World Cup, one of the world's largest horse racing tournaments, will be held at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, March 26.

Major-General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security & Emergency and Chairman of Dubai Events Security Committee (ESC), reviewed security measures and latest smart technologies to be used to secure the venue.

Al Ghaithi also reviewed ESC’s awareness efforts towards educating the public about the importance of positive engagement and adherence to all safety measures and protocols when attending the race.

The Dubai World Cup is an annual event that has drawn the attention of millions of enthusiasts around the globe. The event, which traditionally takes place on the last Saturday of March, is worth $30.5 million.

ALSO READ:

Alongside the racing action, the event hosts other entertainment, including the Style Stakes, closing ceremony fireworks and after-race concert featuring Becky Hill and Rudimental.