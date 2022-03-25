Dubai World Cup: Hot action wherever we cast our lenses

Last year's World Cup runner up Chuwa Wizard looks as good as ever and connections must be confident of another shot at glory
What a beautiful morning it was on Thursday. And a very busy one at Meydan racecourse.
The 5 and 7 am bunch provided lots of entertainment for the assembled journalists, photographers, trainers and owners, even though there was not much breathing space on the apron we watch from.
Everybody is comparing notes at this stage of preparation. We have spent several days minutely studying pictures and reading each other’s write ups.
Much discussion takes place on who looks best, works best or has a great draw to compliment their style of racing.
Jockeys are now in abundance trackside.
Frankie Dettori gave Lord North a pipe opener on the superbly prepared turf while the William Haggas trio were put through a slightly steadier regime.
Baron Samedi, the O’Brien clans sole entrant, looked every inch a future Melbourne Cup contestant but how I would love to see him start that journey with a bang here in Dubai whilst being piloted by James Doyle.
We had action wherever we cast our lenses. Lots of paddock schoolers, similar numbers waited patiently for their turn at gate practice.
Race day jockeys jumped off one and onto another in quick succession. Christoph Lemair was flat out with his Japanese team who are out in force.
Interviews were endless.
Todd Pletcher was gentlemanly as he extolled the virtues of his Dubai World Cup hope Life is Good and Colonel Liam who runs in the Dubai Turf, ten times over to camera team after camera team.
There cannot be any sporting country in the world that is not aware of the Dubai World Cup’s night of incredible racing.
The author is a former Derby-winning handler and the mother of world renowned jockeys, James and Sophie Doyle
