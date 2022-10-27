UAE

Explore the underwater world of Atlantis The Palm

AquaTrek Extreme at Atlantis The Palm let’s you come face-to-face with more than 65,000 marine animals including sharks, stingrays, and schools of multi-coloured fish

Michal Michelle Divon
Michal Michelle Divon

