UAE: Residents warned against sharing SIM cards to avoid incrimination

Experts have urged residents to avoid sharing their SIM cards and disposing them properly.

A cybercrime expert with Sharjah Public Prosecution told Khaleej Times that there have been multiple incidents where a SIM card was used to commit a crime that the owner was unaware of.

“Residents must not buy SIM cards and give them to others. If a crime is committed using the number, it will lead back to the person in whose name the SIM is registered. It may take time to prove that the card was being used by someone else,” explained the official.

The expert elaborated with an instance of when an absconding maid had posted a family's personal clips on social media. The police attempted to track the maid using the phone number associated with the account. However, the phone number belonged to another house-help, hindering the investigation.

Cybercrime can take place through platforms like social media too.

WhatsApp

Criminals may use this social messaging application to blackmail, threaten or scam others.

Evidence

Conversations that take place on WhatsApp can be submitted as evidence in court, the expert said.

“The conversation must be saved like an electronic record and must be preserved in the form in which it was created, sent, or received to be used as legal evidence,” the official added.

Emojis

It is advised to avoid the use of emojis/emoticons as they may not entirely convey what one means – especially if used as evidence.

Salim Sahoh, a Legal Advisor and Lawyer at Sharjah Court, said : “For example, if the party to the agreement asks you, 'Are you ready'? You must reply with, 'I am ready to deliver the goods' and elaborate on the intention of the same. Do not just send a thumbs up in agreement.”

Nicknames, abbreviations

Sahoh also said that a person's complete name must be used as their contact name, as the other party will then not be able to deny any allegations against them. It may be proven that the number belongs to them, however, ensuring that in the very beginning will help save time and effort.

If the defendant/ complainant wishes to keep the contact name as something else, the contact name must be changed before printing the chat and sending it to court as evidence.

Text messages over voice notes

Lawyer Adil Al Shamsi has said that one must try and use text messages instead of sending voice notes. Transcribing voice notes ends up taking a long amount of time as it is done by a third party.

He also said that experts are often called in to establish a case. Aside from that, images of conversations may be subject to forgery and do not hold a lot of weight in court.

“If a party denies allegations, and the plaintiff cannot prove it in any way, he or she can lure the other person through WhatsApp to write clearly that they owe you a certain amount,” Al Shamsi said.

Electronic record

Dubai Courts lawyer, Mahjoub Yousif, said that the law requires a preserved document or record of information and conversations. He added that this condition is achieved when conversations are saved in the form that they were sent or received on the application.

Article No. 4 from Federal Law No. 1 of 2006 regarding electronic transactions and commerce, states that information must be saved in a way that allows it to be referred to later.

Facebook and Twitter

Yousif also said that it is difficult to scertain the identity of people on platforms like Facebook and Twitter. This may become a hindrance to the case.

He said that to establish the identity of an account owner, one has to get in touch with officials from the platform. “Of course, there is a greater difficulty if the account is from outside the country,” he added.

