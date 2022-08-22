UAE: Mother ordered to allow daughters access to family home

Three Arab women dragged their mother and sister to court after they were denied access to the property

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 12:20 PM

An Abu Dhabi mother has been instructed to allow her three daughters access to the family home where she lives with their sibling, as they too have shares in the property.

The three Arab women dragged their mother and sister to court after they were denied access to the residential house they had inherited from their late father.

The women claimed in their lawsuit that they and their sister, the second defendant in the case, were legal owners of the house, but the sister had schemed with their mother to prevent them from accessing the property.

The plaintiffs said the defendants had even changed all the locks of the main doors of the house to keep them out of the property.

The sisters said several attempts had been made to resolve the matter amicably, but their mother and sister continued to prohibit their entry. The sisters claimed the property belonged to them and the second defendant only, and that their mother had no share or rights to it.

In court, the mother and her daughter denied refusing the plaintiffs from entering the house.

The second defendant said that her three sisters were married and that they were no longer living in the house.

After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family Court of First Instance issued an urgent ruling instructing the defendants to allow the plaintiffs to enter their family home.

They were also told to pay for the plaintiffs’ legal expenses.

