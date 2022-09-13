UAE: Man molests underage nieces, jailed for 10 years

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 9:16 AM Last updated: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 9:35 AM

A Gulf national has been sentenced to prison for 10 years for molesting and taking off the clothes of two girls under the age of 18 by the Umm Al Quwain Misdemeanour Court.

The girls are the accused's nieces – his wife's sister's daughters. The mother of the victims said that they would frequently visit the accused's house as they are neighbours and trusted them.

She added that the accused would often take one of the girls to the grocery store, and that she suspected that something was not right.

However, her other daughter recently said that she did not want to visit her aunt's house. When her mother questioned her further, she did not respond. The daughter then went and told her mother's friend that the accused had molested her several times at his house. The mother also learned that her other daughter was also subject to the same.

The convicted denied all accusations and said that the complaint was done with a malicious intention. The court convicted him and issued its ruling.

