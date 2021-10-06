UAE: Dh83,500 payout for parents of woman who died in car crash

One of the gang members was the victim's relative
Crime1 week ago
A couple in Al Ain who lost their daughter in a car crash has been awarded Dh83,500 in compensation.
The Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance instructed the motorist who caused the accident to pay the money to the parents for the moral and material damages they suffered as a result of the death of their daughter.
Official court documents stated that the Arab man, who was driving recklessly, had crashed into the woman’s car on a road in Al Ain.
After causing the accident, the man reportedly fled the scene and left the woman, who had sustained serious injuries, bleeding.
Police rushed the woman to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The man who caused the crash was caught after investigations. He was charged with driving recklessly and causing an accident that claimed the woman’s life.
The Al Ain Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier found the man guilty of causing the death of the woman in a car crash. He was given a jail sentence in addition to being required to pay blood money of Dh200,000 to the victim’s family.
The woman’s parents then filed a lawsuit against the motorist demanding Dh400,000 in compensation for the moral and material damages they suffered due to the death of their daughter.
The parents said in their lawsuit that the driver was negligent, because after causing the crash which injured their daughter, he ran away and left her to bleed, which caused her death. They said the death of their daughter affected them psychologically.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Man tries to blackmail girl on social media; police arrest him in 24 hours
>> UAE: 5 get death sentence for killing businessman, stealing Dh109,000 from him
The parents also claimed that the car which their daughter was driving had been badly damaged in the accident and wanted the driver to repair it.
After hearing from all parties, the judge ruled that the motorist must pay Dh83,500 to the victim’s parents in compensation for the damages in addition to legal expenses.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
One of the gang members was the victim's relative
Crime1 week ago
After selling the equipment, the defendants kept the money for themselves and fled the country
Crime1 week ago
Prosecution convicts defendant of violating victim's privacy
Crime1 week ago
A neighbour testified that he saw the victim slap the accused
Crime1 week ago
He was threatened with swords, hammers and knives.
Crime1 week ago
The defendant said he buys honey for a value not exceeding Dh20 per kg and resells it for Dh50 per kg
Crime1 week ago
Her husband was allegedly not given proper treatment because of poor diagnosis
Crime2 weeks ago
The stepmother used severe methods of punishment, including forcing the girl to eat a spicy pepper, beating her and locking her in the bathroom for a long time
Crime2 weeks ago