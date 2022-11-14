UAE: Dh200,000 compensation for running over six-year-old boy, causing him multiple fractures

The child was also unable to continue his studies in KG2

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 6:43 AM Last updated: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 6:58 AM

An insurance company and an Asian driver were asked to pay Dh200,000 to the father of a six-year-old Emirati boy after he was run over.

Public Prosecution said that the driver did not pay attention to traffic signs ans the road, running over the child. The accused also did not inform police of the incident within the "legal time frame".

The case file states that the child was run over and that that he cried and panicked. He also fractured two bones in his right leg and fractured several bones in his right foot.

The judgement referred to the cost that the plaintiff would have to undertake in medical treatments and physiotherapy. The victim was also unable to continue his studies in KG2.

