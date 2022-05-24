Dubai: Woman kills baby 15 minutes after giving birth, jailed

She attempted to dispose of the body in a garbage dump

Tue 24 May 2022

A 28-year-old woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for deliberately killing her baby 15 minutes after he was born.

The woman kept the body of her baby in a bag for three days before trying to dispose it of in a garbage dump.

A few days prior to her arrest, a young man said he heard a woman's screams – as if in labour.

Three days later, he said, he saw the woman carrying a bag in the corridor of the building and offered help.

The man then accompanied the woman to a taxi. She told him that she was planning to dispose of the bag in another area.

The man then asked her to return to her room and promised her that he would do it instead. He then informed the police, who arrested the woman within a few minutes.

In her confession to the police, the woman said that she was in a relationship which resulted in her pregnancy. She said that she gave birth in her shared accommodation in Al Rigga.

She then put her crying baby on the bed and suffocated him with a pillow until he stopped crying, and passed away. For three days, the woman hid the body in her room and subsequently attempted to dump it by putting it in a bag and covering it with a bed sheet.

The Dubai Police arrested her and she was sentenced to seven years in prison; she will be deported after she serves the whole term.

