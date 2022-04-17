Dubai: Woman jailed for shoplifting from two stores

The man was arrested in possession of local and foreign currencies he made during the first few days of the holy month of Ramadan
The Dubai Criminal Court has jailed a woman for one month and fined her Dh352 for shoplifting at two stores.
According to Public Prosecution records, the Arab woman had shoplifted two bottles of body cream and two bottles of perfume worth Dh280 -- as well as two hair clips worth Dh72 from two popular stores in Dubai.
A security guard caught the accused with the stolen items.
She was handed over to the police, where she confessed her crime during interrogation.
