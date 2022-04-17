UAE

Dubai: Woman jailed for shoplifting from two stores

She had stolen body cream, perfume bottles and hair clips

Afkar Ali Ahmed

Published: Sun 17 Apr 2022, 8:34 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court has jailed a woman for one month and fined her Dh352 for shoplifting at two stores.

According to Public Prosecution records, the Arab woman had shoplifted two bottles of body cream and two bottles of perfume worth Dh280 -- as well as two hair clips worth Dh72 from two popular stores in Dubai.

A security guard caught the accused with the stolen items.

She was handed over to the police, where she confessed her crime during interrogation.

