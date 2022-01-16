Dubai: Two jailed for posing as CID officers, fined Dh25,000

The accused also planted a drug-like substance in the victim's vehicle

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 16 Jan 2022, 9:14 AM Last updated: Sun 16 Jan 2022, 9:17 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced two Asians to six months imprisonment and a fine of Dh25,000 after finding them guilty of impersonating as CID officers.

The Court also ordered authorities to deport the two expats after their prison term.

According to the police investigation, the accused tried to take Dh400,000 from an investor after posing as police officers. They planted a drug-like substance in his vehicle and accused the investor of involvement in a drug trafficking case.

The case dates back to May 2021, when an investor reported to Dubai Police that he was threatened with imprisonment by two people claiming to be CID officials and that they were assigned to monitor violation of Covid-19 precautionary measures.

The victim stated in the investigations that the two men signalled him to stop as he was driving, and each accused showed him their identity cards.

They asked permission to search his vehicle. As one of them talked to him and wrote down his statement, the other extracted a substance from the car, claiming that it was drugs and that he may face imprisonment for 35 years.

The victim added that one of them told him, he was a captain in the police and the commander of the raid and that he could rescue him from prison in exchange for Dh400,000, which will be divided among the raid team.

The investor was suspicious of their behaviour and filed a report with the police, who then prepared an ambush in agreement with the victim.