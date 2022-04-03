Dubai: Police office records zero serious crimes in three years

The post achieved an average response time for emergencies of three minutes and 23 seconds in 2021

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 2:25 PM

Dubai Police on Sunday said no traffic or criminal cases have been recorded against an unknown party in the Al Faqaa area in Dubai over the past three years.

The statistics were revealed during the annual inspection visit to Al Faqaa Police Post by major general Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for criminal investigation affairs.

Al Faqaa Police Post achieved 96.25 per cent in security coverage across the jurisdiction area, surpassing its target of 95 per cent. It also achieved an average response time for emergencies of three minutes and 23 seconds in 2021, while the target was set at six minutes. Meanwhile, its average response time for non-emergency cases indicator was just 12:48 minutes, and the target was 13 minutes in 2021.

It was also revealed during the inspection that Al Faqaa Police Post recorded zero serious crimes over the last three years.

Maj-Gen Al Mansouri praised efforts made by the Al Faqaa Police Post on ensuring the safety of road users and saving lives through the efficient deployment of patrols in the jurisdiction area, which led to zero unknown traffic violation cases over the past three years. They also recorded 22 traffic accidents and seven related deaths last year compared to 26 traffic accidents and four traffic-related deaths in the previous year.

Al Faqaa Police Post also implemented several traffic awareness campaigns, most notably the “sudden deviation” and the “cross safely”.

Al Faqaa Police Post’s employees scored 99.9 per cent on the job happiness meter.

The police [ost also completed 2,314 smart transactions last year, compared to 430 in 2020.

