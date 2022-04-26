Dubai: Man jailed for cutting dog owner's hand over pet sale argument

He was being transferred to prison as a detainee in a drugs case
Crime1 week ago
A 35-year-old Gulf citizen has been sentenced to seven years in prison in Dubai for injuring a man with a big knife over a dog sale.
According to police records, a team was immediately dispatched to the site of the crime after the operations room received the report. During interrogation, the victim told the police that he had posted an advertisement on social media to sell his dog.
The accused responded to the ad and contacted the victim expressing his interest in buying the dog, and requested to check the animal before buying it.
They agreed to meet at the victim’s house, the records showed.
In his testimony, the victim added that the accused arrived at his home and saw the dog, but before the sale was completed, his daughter pleaded against selling the dog.
This infuriated the accused and he began arguing with the victim that eventually turned into a physical altercation.
The victim brought a small knife to force the accused to leave his house, but the latter went to his vehicle and returned with a large knife, threatening the victim to sell him the dog as advertised.
During their fight, he cut the victim's palm.
During interrogation, the accused admitted to assaulting the victim after he was allegedly attacked with a knife by the dog owner during the argument. He denied causing any permanent disability.
He was being transferred to prison as a detainee in a drugs case
Crime1 week ago
The money was meant to pay salaries of two doctors
Crime1 week ago
She had stolen body cream, perfume bottles and hair clips
Crime1 week ago
The accused alleged that the victim had refused to return the money he had borrowed
Crime1 week ago
Anyone who recruits people from outside the country to participate will receive the same punishment
Crime1 week ago
She was in a hotel lobby when she disturbed public order
Crime1 week ago
He convinced the victim to disclose account information by posing as a bank employee
Crime1 week ago
They were arrested after a victim they had lured to Dubai escaped and reported the crime
Crime1 week ago