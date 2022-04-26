Dubai: Man jailed for cutting dog owner's hand over pet sale argument

The victim's daughter requested him to not the sell the dog

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 12:20 PM

A 35-year-old Gulf citizen has been sentenced to seven years in prison in Dubai for injuring a man with a big knife over a dog sale.

According to police records, a team was immediately dispatched to the site of the crime after the operations room received the report. During interrogation, the victim told the police that he had posted an advertisement on social media to sell his dog.

The accused responded to the ad and contacted the victim expressing his interest in buying the dog, and requested to check the animal before buying it.

They agreed to meet at the victim’s house, the records showed.

In his testimony, the victim added that the accused arrived at his home and saw the dog, but before the sale was completed, his daughter pleaded against selling the dog.

This infuriated the accused and he began arguing with the victim that eventually turned into a physical altercation.

The victim brought a small knife to force the accused to leave his house, but the latter went to his vehicle and returned with a large knife, threatening the victim to sell him the dog as advertised.

During their fight, he cut the victim's palm.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to assaulting the victim after he was allegedly attacked with a knife by the dog owner during the argument. He denied causing any permanent disability.