Dubai: Man jailed for assaulting another over parking space

A man assaulted another due to a dispute over a parking space, causing a permanent disability.
The incident of the case took place last May, when an Asian driver reported that he had been assaulted by another, after a dispute over the parking of a vehicle in front of a mosque in Dubai.
The victim said that the man beat him at the parking space all of a sudden. Passers-by separated them, but moments later, the accused hit on the head with a wooden stick. The victim lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital for treatment. After completing the treatment, he reported the incident to the police.
According to the forensic doctor’s report, the victim sustained injuries to the head, jaw, and arms. As a result of his injury, he has been left with a mark at the end of the mouth that causes difficulty in chewing. This is considered a permanent disability estimated at 10 per cent.
During the investigations, the accused confessed to assaulting the victim.
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted him and sentenced him to three months imprisonment followed by deportation after serving his sentence.
