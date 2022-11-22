Dubai: Man blackmails ex-wife with inappropriate pictures, video clips; jailed

Facility presented to court documents confirming that it conducted screenings for the defendant’s workers for a long time and that the company refused to pay
The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by a Court of First Instance which sentenced an Arab man to prison for three months for blackmailing his ex-wife.
The details of the case go back to October, when the victim received messages from an unknown person’s account on Facebook. The person asked her for $10,000, otherwise they would publish inappropriate pictures of her.
The woman said that the anonymous account holder sent several photos and video clips to a number of her friends and family members via Facebook. Some of them received her photos through WhatsApp as well, which is how she discovered that the person blackmailing her was her ex-husband.
He confessed to his crime when investigated by the police. His phone was confiscated and he was sentenced to prison for three months. He will be deported from the country after serving his sentence.
