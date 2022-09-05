We were spared: Indian fan in funny viral video to Shaheen Afridi

With both sides facing injury concerns, it will be interesting to see how their playing 11 shapes up
The spirit of cricket has enveloped the UAE as the Asia Cup in Dubai has united enthusiasts of the game.
India and Pakistan may have a historic rivalry in the game, but fans and cricketers are always appreciative of each other.
In one such incident, a video of an Indian fan speaking to Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Afridi went viral, raking in 13.2 million views on Instagram.
Rohit Bharati, who is also an influencer, managed to speak to the fast-bowler and express his love for the game.
In the video below, Bharati is seen introducing himself as an Indian fan. Afridi smiles and greets him.
"You didn't play, glad to hear," the influencer quips. "We were spared." Afridi bursts into laughter at the joke. Sharing the jovial moment on Instagram, Bharati captioned the post: "So good to see he has a sense of humour".
Last evening, Pakistan won in a nail-biting finish against India with five wickets and one ball to spare.
