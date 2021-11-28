UAE women's cricket team advance to ICC T20 World Cup global qualifiers

UNSTOPPABLE: UAE won five matches in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. (UAE Cricket Twitter)

Samaira Dharnidharka, the 14-year-old prodigy, bowled a magical spell of 4-0-5-4 against Nepal

Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021

UAE recorded their fifth straight win in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers, beating Nepal by 48 runs at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday.

The Chaya Mughal-led UAE team entered next year's global qualifiers for the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup on the back of their comprehensive win over Nepal on Saturday.

Displaying fantastic form in the tournament, UAE had also beaten Malaysia, Bhutan, Kuwait and Hong Kong in the tournament.

On Saturday, their hero was Chamani Seneviratna who scored 52 and shared 49 runs for the third wicket with opener Theertha Satish (47) to help UAE post 127 for five in 20 overs.

Seneviratna then got two wickets for six runs as Nepal were bowled out for 79 in 19.4 overs.

Samaira Dharnidharka, the 14-year-old prodigy, was the pick of the UAE bowlers as she bowled a magical spell of 4-0-5-4.