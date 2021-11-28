UAE women's cricket team advance to ICC T20 World Cup global qualifiers

The Chairman of Dubai Cricket Council believes UAE could be the perfect neutral venue for the two countries
Cricket5 days ago
UAE recorded their fifth straight win in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers, beating Nepal by 48 runs at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday.
The Chaya Mughal-led UAE team entered next year's global qualifiers for the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup on the back of their comprehensive win over Nepal on Saturday.
Displaying fantastic form in the tournament, UAE had also beaten Malaysia, Bhutan, Kuwait and Hong Kong in the tournament.
On Saturday, their hero was Chamani Seneviratna who scored 52 and shared 49 runs for the third wicket with opener Theertha Satish (47) to help UAE post 127 for five in 20 overs.
Seneviratna then got two wickets for six runs as Nepal were bowled out for 79 in 19.4 overs.
Samaira Dharnidharka, the 14-year-old prodigy, was the pick of the UAE bowlers as she bowled a magical spell of 4-0-5-4.
The Chairman of Dubai Cricket Council believes UAE could be the perfect neutral venue for the two countries
Cricket5 days ago
Will Jacks played a blistering innings of 57 not out from 22 balls to help the Tigers chase down the target in 9.1 overs
Cricket6 days ago
Sharma top-scored for India, smashing 56 off 31 as the hosts posted 184-7
Cricket6 days ago
Team Abu Dhabi beat Deccan Gladiators by four wickets
Cricket6 days ago
The Chaya Mughal-led UAE will lock horns with Malaysia at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Monday
Cricket6 days ago
Announcement comes after an eight-month spell on an interim basis
Cricket1 week ago
Adil Rashid (2/6) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/8) were the pick of the Bulls bowlers as the Tigers were restricted to 69/6
Cricket1 week ago
Asked to bat first, the Gladiators made 146 in 10 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 97-run fourth-wicket partnership between Tom Moores and Andre Russell
Cricket1 week ago