UAE stun West Indies in ICC Under 19 World Cup

UAE players celebrate a wicket against West Indies. (UAE Cricket Official Twitter)

In the Plate final, UAE will take on the winner of the match between Ireland and Zimbabwe

By Team KT Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 12:26 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 12:44 PM

A sensational knock from Aayan Afzal Khan helped UAE pull off one of the greatest results in their history as they beat the West Indies by 82 runs in the Plate semifinals at the ICC Under 19 World Cup in Trinidad.

Having made 224 for nine in 50 overs, the UAE bowled hosts West Indies out for 142.

After edging past Uganda by a wicket, UAE endured a torrid start when Shiva Shankar (3-31) struck early and often to leave the visitors scrambling at 26 for four.

It was at that point that Aayan entered the fray, and his 93 turned the game on its head. While initially wickets continued to tumble, his 103-run partnership with Shival Bawa (51) for the seventh wicket ensured that the Asian team would have something to defend.

He was the last man to fall in a first innings effort of 224 for nine, a target that proved far too much for the Windies.

Jash Giyanani (3-21) made the early inroads, with the home side quickly finding themselves 32 for four. And unlike the UAE, they had no Aayan to save the day, as Dhruv Parashar (4-30) picked up the baton with the ball.

In fact the most resistance from the West Indies came from the final pair, Nathan Edward hitting an unbeaten 51 as he and No.11 Isai Thorne put on 70 for the final wicket before fittingly Aayan sealed the win.

UAE will now take on the winner of Ireland against Zimbabwe in the Plate final, while the West Indies take on the loser in the play-off for 11th. (With inputs from ICC media)