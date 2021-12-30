U-19 Asia Cup: India to face Sri Lanka in final

Indian players celebrate a wicket. (Asian Cricket Council Twitter)

The final will be played on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

By ANI Published: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 10:34 PM

Shaik Rasheed played a brilliant knock of 90 runs before a combined bowling performance helped India defeat Bangladesh by 103 runs in the semifinal of the Under-19 Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

India scored 243 runs in the allotted 50 overs and then had Bangladesh all out for 140 to set up a final clash with Sri Lanka.

Ariful Islam played a knock of 42 runs for Bangladesh but Indian bowlers wreaked havoc to dismantle the batting lineup. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Raj Bawa and Vicky Ostwal picked two wickets each.

Sri Lanka (147 all out) beat Pakistan (125 all out) in the other semifinal on Thursday in Dubai.

The final will be played on Friday (9:30am UAE Time) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.