U-19 Asia Cup: India to face Sri Lanka in final

India reached 16 for one in their second innings at the close, a lead of 146 that already looks imposing for the home side
Shaik Rasheed played a brilliant knock of 90 runs before a combined bowling performance helped India defeat Bangladesh by 103 runs in the semifinal of the Under-19 Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
India scored 243 runs in the allotted 50 overs and then had Bangladesh all out for 140 to set up a final clash with Sri Lanka.
Ariful Islam played a knock of 42 runs for Bangladesh but Indian bowlers wreaked havoc to dismantle the batting lineup. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Raj Bawa and Vicky Ostwal picked two wickets each.
Sri Lanka (147 all out) beat Pakistan (125 all out) in the other semifinal on Thursday in Dubai.
The final will be played on Friday (9:30am UAE Time) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The awards recognise the outstanding achievements and feats in cricket over the past year
Plucked from obscurity when called up by selectors on Christmas Eve, the 32-year-old Victoria paceman finished with outrageous innings figures of 6-7
The faint hope of a turnaround in their fortunes in this series ended with them being scuttled out for 68 in their second innings and 14-run loss in Melbourne
With this win, India were placed second in the group behind Pakistan team
India are seeking a first Test series win in South Africa with matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to follow
It came after the visitors — who must win in Melbourne — were rocked by four positive Covid cases in their camp, although no players were among them
The Lankans displayed their batting might through centuries from Sadisha Rajapaksa and Chamindu Wickramasinghe
