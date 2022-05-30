Theertha Satish to lead UAE in Under 19 Women's World Cup qualifiers

Simon Taufel, the legendary Australian umpire, said the field of umpiring needs more resources and support
The Emirates Cricket Board has announced the UAE team for the ICC Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers.
Wicketkeeper-battter Theertha Satish will lead the 14-member UAE squad in the six-team qualifying T20 tournament which will be held in Malaysia from June 3 to June 9.
The UAE will take on Bhutan in their first match on June 3.
Nepal, Qatar, Thailand and hosts Malaysia are the other participating teams in the tournament. Only the victorious team in the tournament will qualify for the 2023 ICC Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup.
Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket, is confident of the UAE’s success in the qualifiers.
“This is an incredible opportunity for this new Under 19 UAE Women’s team. To compete in an ICC tournament, and to represent the UAE flag away from home, is a great honour and we are confident these talented young ladies will put forward a match-winning performance,” Dr. Tayeb Kamali said.
“We wish them all success in securing their place in the ICC Under 19 Women’s Cricket World Cup 2023.”
Meanwhile, Robin Singh, Emirates Cricket’s Director of Cricket, hailed the progress made by the UAE in women’s cricket.
“Our Women have made fantastic strides and shown that they deserve to be on the international stage, competing with the best women’s teams in the game today,” said Singh, who is also the coach of the UAE senior men’s team.
“A very strong, capable team of young, confident girls has been assembled, a team that we expect, with their positive approach to their game, will grow as they move through each international tournament they play. Their commitment and progress is fantastic and I have no doubt they will do well.”
The UAE senior women’s team are also on track to qualify for 2023 T20 World Cup, having booked their place in the Global Qualifiers by winning the Asian qualifiers last year on home soil.
The UAE under 19 team: Theertha Satish (captain), Ishitha Zehra, Jia Bhatia, Sanchin Singh, Mahika Gaur, Rishitha Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Archara Supriya, Avanee Patil, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Vaishnave Mahesh, Siya Gokhale, Samaira Dharnidharka.
UAE’s schedule:
June 3: UAE vs Bhutan
June 4: UAE vs Nepal
June 6: UAE vs Malaysia
June 7: UAE vs Qatar
June 9: UAE vs Thailand
