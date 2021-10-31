T20 World Cup: New Zealand restrict India to 110 for seven

Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. (ICC Twitter)

Dubai - New Zealand bowlers, led by Trent Boult, kept India on a tight leash

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 7:35 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 7:52 PM

New Zealand suffocated India with pace and spin to push them to the brink of T20 World Cup elimination at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After opting to field, New Zealand bowlers bowled brilliantly on the same pitch where England dominated Australia the previous day, restricting Virat Kohli’s men 110 for seven in 20 overs.

In a surprise move, India sent Ishan Kishan, who had replaced Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI, in to open the innings with KL Rahul, pushing Rohit Sharma to number three.

The change of tactics failed to change India’s fortunes as the New Zealand bowlers, led by the magnificent Trent Boult (4-0-20-3), dismantled the famed batting line-up with clinical precision.

Kishan (4), Rahul (18) and Rohit (14) found the fielders in the deep, leaving Kohli with the unenviable task of repairing the innings once again – exactly a week after the Indian captain had salvaged the innings against Pakistan.

But when Kohli (9) also perished to Ish Sodhi while trying to force the pace, India found themselves in a hole.

Even Hardik Pandya (23) and Rishabh Pant (12) failed to break the shackles. If not for a late cameo from Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out 19 balls), India would have even failed to reach the 100 mark.

While Boult and Tim Southee (4-0-26-1) found swing on the Dubai pitch, Adam Milne (4-0-30-1) troubled the batsmen with pace.

The two spinners, Sodhi (4-0-17-2) and Mitchell Santner (4-0-15-0) kept the batsmen on a tight leash with the former getting the big wicket of Kohli.