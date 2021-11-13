T20 World Cup: Indian doctor surprised as Pakistan batsman Rizwan's ICU fight goes viral

Dubai-based Indian doctor Saheer Sainalabdeen is lost for words after the story on treating Pakistan’s cricketer Mohammad Rizwan in the ICU has gone viral.

“I never expected such a response on social media platforms. I am getting congratulatory phone calls and wishes from Indians, Pakistanis, and other nationalities. I am surprised but happy to experience the positive vibes of brotherhood.”

The news report on an Indian doctor treating an ailing Pakistani star to get match-fit for the ICC T20 World Cup semis was well-received by the general public.

Rizwan spent 35 hours in the ICU making a miraculous recovery to play in the match.

“I never expected the story would evoke such a huge response. Many of my friends and relatives are still sharing the link to stories that have appeared in various publications. I was surprised when many of my friends and batch-mates from the US messaged and rang me. I am happy about the way people have received it. As a doctor, you derive satisfaction from your job when the patient is happy. In that sense, treating Rizwan is one memorable experience that I will cherish for my lifetime,” he added.

Asked if a patient’s nationality makes any difference to his treatment plans, the doctor from the southern state of Kerala said that in the medical profession it’s service that comes first.

“Rizwan was in a bad shape when he came to the hospital. Apart from our medical care, the will and determination he showed were tremendous.”

Once the story got reported on the Khaleej Times platform, it got more than 2,300 retweets and 12,000 likes on the Twitter handle, and over 400 shares on Facebook.

Dr Sainalabdeen is ecstatic with the viral photo of him holding the Pakistan team jersey signed by Rizwan.

Asked if he feels sorry that Pakistan hasn’t reached the final of the ICC T20 World Cup, the doctor noted: “We all were jumping in joy seeing him (Rizwan) score a half-century against Australia. Rizwan played a beautiful inning and they performed well as a team. The joy would have been more if they had won the match.”