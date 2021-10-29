T20 World Cup: Babar salutes Asif after Pakistan's dramatic win over Afghanistan

Pakistan's Asif Ali hits a six against Afghanistan on Friday. (Photo by M. Sajjad)

Dubai - Pakistan beat Afghanistan by five wickets in Dubai

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 11:13 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 11:30 PM

Having enjoyed a flying start with a thumping 130-run win over Scotland in the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan were tantalizingly close to pulling off an upset on Friday. But Pakistan drew inspiration from Asif Ali to bring the Afghans down to earth.

While the big-hitting Afghan top and middle-order batsmen were exasperated, landing in the safe hands of the Pakistani fielders after Mohammad Nabi had won the toss and elected to bat, Asif cleared the ropes in stunning fashion to script a thrilling five-wicket win.

Chasing 148 in the Super 12 game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan were on cruise control when captain Babar Azam (51, 47 balls, 4 fours) and Fakhar Zaman (30, 25 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) were playing with confidence and flair.

Asif hit four sixes in the 19th over of the innings. (Photo by M. Sajjad)

But when Rashid Khan (4-0-26-2), the champion leg-spinner who was surprisingly brought into the attack only in the 11th over, castled Babar in the 17th over, Afghanistan sensed an opportunity.

Naveen-ul-Haq, the impressive right-arm pacer, then had the hugely experienced Shoaib Malik (19 off 15 balls) caught behind, leaving Pakistan needing 24 runs off 13 balls with five wickets in hand.

It was then that the Asif show began as the 30-year-old right-handed batsman finished the game off in four scoring shots – four sixes that flew over the long off and mid-wicket boundary – to give Pakistan their third straight win in the tournament.

Asif Ali celebrates with Shadab Khan after the thrilling win. (Photo by M. Sajjad)

While Pakistan were impressive once again with their all-round performance, it’s the fearless Asif at number six that could give the team the impetus needed to make a serious bid for the title.

“The boundary was small from this end so I told my partner I'd go for it this over. Thank God we pulled it off,” said Asif after his heroic performance.

“I look at the situation and what it demands and which bowler has overs remaining, and the field setting. I told Shoaib that Naveen was bowling well, and from this end I could even score 25 in an over. So I planned for it."

Babar was relieved after Asif dragged the team over the line on a wicket that assisted the Afghan bowlers.

“The spinners were getting a lot of help, and because Afghanistan have some of the best spinners, they were getting a lot of help and bowling really well. I wanted to stay till the end but got out, unfortunately. So credit to Asif Ali,” Babar said.

“The way Asif played many innings at the PSL, I was very confident he'd get us out of any trouble we find ourselves in.”

This clash was buzzing with such excitement and euphoria that thousands of ticketless Afghan fans thronged the Dubai Sports City, adding as much colour and mystique to the encounter as those inside the majestic arena.

Afghanistan fans at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Photo by M. Sajjad)

But the Afghanistan top-order failed to meet the expectations of their adoring fans as their poor shot selection led to their downfall against a formidable attack.

Despite being reduced to 76 for six in 13 overs, the Afghans fought back to put on 147 for six on the board, thanks to an enthralling 71-run unbroken partnership between captain Nabi (35 not out off 32 balls) and Gulbadin Naib (35 not out off 25 balls) for the seventh wicket.

Nabi and Gulbadin showed the composure their specialist batsmen lacked, giving the bowlers something to bowl at.

Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib during their partnership. (Photo by M. Sajjad)

“We didn't start really well - the total on the board was decent but maybe not enough," Nabi admitted.

While Asif ran away with the plaudits, the Pakistan bowlers were fantastic once again. Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-0-22-1) was superb and bowled a brilliant last over, giving away only seven runs after Nabi and Gulbadin had scored 34 off the previous two overs from Hasan Ali (4-1-38-1) and Haris Rauf (4-0-37-1).

Afghanistan’s wait for an international win against Pakistan continued, but Nabi’s said the spirted display on Friday would inspire the team.

“There are many positives to take from this (match against Pakistan). We fought to the end and it's given me more motivation to win games," Nabi said.

Scores in Brief

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by five wickets

Afghanistan 147/6 in 20 overs (Mohammad Nabi 35 not out, Gulbadin Naib 35 not out; Imad Wasim 2/25, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1/22, Shadab Khan 1/22)

Pakistan 148/5 in 19 overs (Babar Azam 51, Fakhar Zaman 30, Asif Ali 25 not out; Rashid Khan 2/26, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1/14)

Player of the Match: Asif Ali (Pakistan)